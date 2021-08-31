Inside Videocon’s epic insolvency saga

Senior bankers say that the haircut calculation, which has become a bone of contention, has some major flaws. Firstly, about ₹25,000 crore owed by Videocon Oil Ventures Ltd (VOVL), a group firm that was not part of the resolution process, has been added to the total outstanding debt. The reason for this double-counting, they say, is that Videocon Industries had given corporate guarantees for VOVL and, therefore, a sum of ₹25,000 crore is being claimed from the former. Secondly, financial creditors were to also get about ₹200-300 crore from the cash balances of the Videocon Group as part of the insolvency resolution.