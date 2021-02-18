Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Insiders at covid-19 vaccine makers sold nearly $500 million of stock last year
An air force medical staff prepares a dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination mega center in Athens, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The Promitheas center, which has started operating Monday, will host 96 vaccination points and when fully developed, an estimated of 150,000 vaccinations per month could be conducted. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Insiders at covid-19 vaccine makers sold nearly $500 million of stock last year

6 min read . 02:18 PM IST Inti Pacheco, The Wall Street Journal

  • Executives at Moderna, Merck are among those who have reaped the biggest rewards

Executives and directors at Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. and other companies developing Covid-19 vaccines sold approximately $496 million of stock last year, reaping rewards of positive vaccine developments that drove up the value of the drugmakers’ shares.

Executives and directors at the same 13 companies sold about $132 million of stock in 2019, according to insider transaction data from research firm Kaleidoscope. More than 8.5 million shares were sold last year by insiders at these companies, compared with 4.7 million shares in 2019.

