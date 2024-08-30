Salesforce’s Trailblazing Women Summit in Hyderabad united over 350 women leaders to discuss gender equality and innovation. The event underscored the need for diverse leadership, aiming to turn insights into actions for workplace equality and driving substantial change.

Salesforce’s second edition of the Trailblazing Women Summit in India was nothing short of a powerhouse event. Held in Hyderabad, this summit brought together over 350 women leaders in person, with many more joining online, reflecting the growing momentum for change. The event served as a crucial platform for discussing the challenges, opportunities, and strategies that can drive gender equality and innovation in one of the world’s most dynamic markets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Innovation, Leadership & Authenticity: A Call to Action The summit kicked off with a keynote address from Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & Chairperson of Salesforce India, who set the tone for the day with her dynamic perspective on innovation and leadership. "Innovation is at the heart of what we do at Salesforce, and it's crucial that we leverage this to advance women's careers. My advice to aspiring women leaders is to step out of your comfort zone, be authentic and resilient, and seek out strong mentorship," Bhattacharya stated. Her words were more than just motivational—they were a clarion call to action, urging women to embrace change as a catalyst for growth.

Women Redefining Leadership in Tech: Breaking Barriers Throughout the summit, industry stalwarts like Shailina Parti, COO of Westside, Tata; Sayali Aklekar, Head IT & Digital, Bisleri International; and Dr. Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer, Marico, shared their journeys of overcoming challenges and driving innovation. These leaders are not just navigating the tech landscape—they are redefining it. Their discussions underscored the vital role of gender-diverse leadership in driving company success, as supported by aMcKinsey reportthat found companies with such diversity are 21% more likely to outperform their peers. The message was clear: women aren't just earning their place at the table—they are reshaping it.

Salesforce India's Chairperson & CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya with Marico's Chief R&D Officer, Shilpa Vora.

Equality: A Shared Responsibility Renowned and award-winning actress Shefali Shah also graced the event with her presence, delivering a powerful message on the importance of equality. "Real equality means recognizing and supporting both men and women," Shah emphasized. Her insights, drawn from personal experiences, were a reminder that equality is not just a goal for women; it’s a shared responsibility. Shah’s words resonated deeply, especially in a country where theWorld Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report ranks India 127th out of 156 countries in terms of gender parity. It’s clear that while progress has been made, there’s still a long way to go.

Tailoring Equality: A Salesforce Blueprint Salesforce’s leadership was further highlighted by Alexandra Siegel, SVP and Chief Equality Officer, who spoke about the company’s commitment to a tailored approach to equality. "At Salesforce, equality is a core principle that demands a tailored approach rather than a one-size-fits-all solution. India’s remarkable talent is vital to realizing our vision of Equality for All," Siegel remarked. This approach is especially critical in India, where cultural and regional differences can make a one-size-fits-all strategy ineffective. Salesforce’s commitment to a customized approach is a blueprint for other companies looking to make a real impact. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moving Forward: Beyond the Summit According to a 2023 Deloitte report, women’s participation in the Indian workforce has declined to just 23%. In the tech sector, while women make up 35% of the workforce, their representation drops sharply at senior levels, with only 17% of leadership roles occupied by women. These statistics serve as a sobering reminder that while summits like this are essential for raising awareness and sparking dialogue, the real work begins in transforming these insights into action.

The Trailblazing Women Summit was not just an event—it was the spark of a movement. As participants return to their workplaces, the impact of the summit is expected to resonate across the industry, driving conversations and actions that will fuel gender equality and innovation. Salesforce’s commitment to empowering women and fostering innovation is not merely a corporate agenda—it is a promise to lead in driving substantial change. The summit demonstrated that when women are empowered, the potential for innovation is limitless. The challenge now lies in maintaining this momentum, pushing boundaries, and ensuring that the lessons from the summit translate into tangible actions in the workplace, paving the way for a future where equality and innovation are inseparable.