Insitor marks first close of IIAF II; raises $42 mn

After the first closing, Insitor has completed three investments: Trellis, a housing finance provider based in Karachi that uses a fully digital origination platform to accelerate housing finance deployment; MedKart, a low-cost, high-quality generic drug B2C distributor in India that allows patients with chronic illnesses to save an average of 85% on their drug treatments and Taleem, a financial institution that serves Pakistan's education system.

