Shady deals at companies going bust? A concerted clawback effort is on the way
Companies entering bankruptcy have often been found to have involved in questionable deals before the process, and reversing them have remained a headache for bankruptcy administrators. Now, things may be about to change
The Centre is looking to tighten the noose around shady transactions at companies undergoing bankruptcy proceedings committed by previous managements, two people aware of the plans said. The government is working with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) to find ways to identify and examine such transactions more thoroughly, in an effort to reverse them and recover the money.