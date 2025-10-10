Shady deals at companies going bust? A concerted clawback effort is on the way

This comes at a time when recoveries from such transactions remain minuscule. Out of the ₹3.85 trillion that resolution professionals sought to claw back, only a little more than ₹7,900 crore could be recovered, shows IBBI data till the end of FY25. The move is part of discussions around improving the overall institutional capacity of resolution professionals and the debt resolution ecosystem in the country. One of the ideas under consideration is setting protocols to be followed in flagging such transactions by resolution professionals.