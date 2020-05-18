Insolvency suspension to bite banks as stressed asset resolution seems distant

A banker at a Mumbai-based public sector bank said this effectively closes an important avenue of debt resolution being used by lenders. He added that there are also a few clarifications required pertaining to the IBC announcement. “For instance, while the finance ministry presentation talks about suspension of fresh IBC cases for a year, it is unclear if the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be able to refer companies to the bankruptcy tribunal. The central bank is the only authority allowed to do so in the case of non-bank financiers, a sector where there is tremendous stress," said the banker quoted above, on condition of anonymity.