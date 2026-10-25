Instacart explores potential sale, holds preliminary talks with Uber and DoorDash: Here's all about the deal

Instacart is exploring a potential sale and has held preliminary discussions with prospective buyers, including Uber and DoorDash, The Information reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Instacart closed around 9% higher on Friday following the report. The company had a market capitalisation of approximately $12 billion at Thursday’s close.

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The discussions are ongoing, and there is no guarantee that a deal will materialise, the report said.

Potential deal could value instacart at up to $17 billion A potential acquisition by Uber or DoorDash could strengthen the buyer’s presence in the online grocery delivery market by combining Instacart’s established marketplace and retailer relationships with the acquirer’s extensive delivery network and customer base.

Based on takeover premiums of 30% to 40%, in line with those seen in recent technology deals, Instacart could be valued at approximately $16 billion to $17 billion, according to the report.

However, a transaction involving either company could attract antitrust scrutiny from regulators. Such a deal would further consolidate the US food delivery market, where major platforms are competing to expand their grocery and convenience delivery businesses.

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Shares of Uber fell around 3% on Friday, while DoorDash shares declined approximately 4%.

Uber and DoorDash expand grocery delivery operations Instacart has faced increasing competition as food delivery companies and online retailers expand into grocery and convenience products.

Last year, Instacart lowered the minimum order value for free delivery for its members to $10, seeking to strengthen its competitive position as DoorDash and Uber Eats expanded their grocery delivery services.

Amazon is also increasing its presence in the segment through Amazon Now, a quick-delivery service that offers groceries and essential items in 30 minutes or less.

An acquisition of Instacart could give either Uber or DoorDash access to its existing retailer partnerships and grocery marketplace, potentially strengthening its ability to compete with Amazon and other delivery providers.

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Previous DoorDash acquisition talks fell through DoorDash held discussions in 2021 about acquiring Instacart, which is legally known as Maplebear, in a potential transaction that would have valued the company at between $40 billion and $50 billion, The Information previously reported.

Those discussions ultimately collapsed amid concerns over whether the proposed deal would secure antitrust approval under the Biden administration.

The latest discussions come as competition intensifies across the food and grocery delivery industry, prompting major platforms to explore ways to expand their customer bases and strengthen their market positions.

Separately, Uber agreed in July to a deal worth nearly $15 billion to acquire Germany’s Delivery Hero, according to the report, underscoring the broader consolidation trend in the delivery sector.

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