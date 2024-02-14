Instacart to cut 250 jobs as slowing ad business counters upbeat Q1 forecast
Instacart expects Q1 GTV to be between $8 billion and $8.2 billion, with adjusted EBITDA between $150 million and $160 million. The company also authorized a $500 million share repurchase program.
Instacart forecast on Tuesday that its first-quarter gross transaction value (GTV) and core profit were above estimates due to an uptick in grocery orders, and said it plans to cut 250 jobs, or 7 percent of its workforce, to focus on "promising" initiatives.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message