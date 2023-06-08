Dark truth: Meta's battle against child-sex content on Instagram

Dark truth: Meta's battle against child-sex content on Instagram14 min read 08 Jun 2023, 11:29 PM IST
Instagram has become a happy hunting ground for child-sex content providers and users. Can Meta rein them in?
A probe by Wall Street Journal and academic researchers found Instagram not only hosts child-sex content but its algorithms promote them by connecting pedophiles to content sellers.
Instagram, the popular social-media site owned by Meta Platforms, helps connect and promote a vast network of accounts openly devoted to the commission and purchase of underage-sex content, according to investigations by The Wall Street Journal and researchers at Stanford University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
