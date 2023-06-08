Business News/ Companies / News/  Dark truth: Meta's battle against child-sex content on Instagram
Back

Dark truth: Meta's battle against child-sex content on Instagram

 wsj 14 min read 08 Jun 2023, 11:29 PM IST Jeff Horwitz ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal )

Instagram has become a happy hunting ground for child-sex content providers and users. Can Meta rein them in?
  • A probe by Wall Street Journal and academic researchers found Instagram not only hosts child-sex content but its algorithms promote them by connecting pedophiles to content sellers.

    • Instagram said that its internal statistics show that users see child exploitation in less than one in 10,000 posts viewed. The platform, estimated to have more than 1.3 billion users, is especially popular with teens. (Reuters)Premium
    Instagram, the popular social-media site owned by Meta Platforms, helps connect and promote a vast network of accounts openly devoted to the commission and purchase of underage-sex content, according to investigations by The Wall Street Journal and researchers at Stanford University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

