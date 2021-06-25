OPEN APP
Instagram is testing a feature that lets users post photos and videos from their desktop computers, after more than a decade without the capability.

“We know that many people access Instagram from their computer," said Facebook spokeswoman Christine Pai. “To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser."

Instagram, founded in 2010, long resisted building a web version of its product because it was intended to be used as people were out taking pictures of their lives with their phones. Now, more of the people posting on Instagram are professionals or influencers, putting up highly edited or produced images and videos, sometimes hours or days after the moment happens.

“I suspect Instagram’s decision to add publishing via desktop is part of a much bigger plan for the platform going forward," Navarra said, as Instagram designs more tools to lure content creators from competitors like TikTok and YouTube.

