Instagram Reels dominates beauty purchases in India
More than 80% of the surveyed consumers find beauty products online highlighting the impact of social media on beauty purchases in India. In fact, Meta’s Facebook and Instagram lead beauty product searches, as is reported by nine out of the 10 consumers surveyed by consumer research platform GWI.