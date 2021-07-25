Instagram starts pushing ads, plans more features for Reels

“…we will see even more innovations in the way videos are coming out on Instagram. Reels will further improve as Instagram looks to create more mobile first and experiential products. These trends align with the consumption trends that came out of habit during the pandemic. Since the lockdown, D2C and small businesses have further driven the growth of Instagram. The platform has created solid e-commerce model for small businesses inside the app as well which is further aiding its growth," he noted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}