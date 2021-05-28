Instagram to host live music festival to raise funds for covid-19 relief efforts

NEW DELHI: Instagram on Friday said that it is partnering with Indian artists to host a live music festival to raise funds for covid-19 relief efforts.

The festival 'Live In Your Living Room’ will feature 27 artists, in a series of live gigs that people will have to go to their Instagram accounts to attend, one after the other for eight hours.

It will be hosted on 29 May starting at 4pm and will last till midnight. Users can make a donation to various charities and organisations being supported by these artists.

The festival is a part of Facebook's ‘Social For Good’ initiative which supports large community causes by bringing together public figures and creators to raise awareness and funding.

In this edition, musicians will raise funds for foundations such as Hemkunt Foundation, Give India and United Singers Charitable Trust.

“While people have faced challenges aplenty in the past couple of months, it has been great to see the community help and support each other on Instagram as well. We’re glad that the spirit of kindness and support is continuing through the wave, like the music community now who’re aiming to make a difference through the ‘Live In Your Living Room’ music festival. We’re hoping the music brings a smile on people’s faces, and that everyone listening donates to the charities they’re supporting," said Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships, Facebook India.

The current 2021 festival is being presented by Instagram, in partnership with talent management agency Representatives and supported by all major Indian music labels.

“There will be a bunch of surprises and music which is released and also unreleased music which users will hear first at the concert," said Aayushman Sinha, founder & head, Represent.

The lineup performing include Armaan Malik, Eric Nam, KSHMR, Salim Merchant, Shalmali Kholgade, Sunidhi Chauhan, Saindhavi Prakash, Satyaprakash Dharmar, Andrea Jeremiah, Big Indie Bang (Neyhal, Raghav Meattle), Akanshka Bhandari, Anuv Jain, Euphoria, Shilpa Rao, Salim Merchant,, Arjun Kanungo, Zaeden, Yashraj Mehra, Gully Gang, and Benny Dayal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.