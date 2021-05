“While people have faced challenges aplenty in the past couple of months, it has been great to see the community help and support each other on Instagram as well. We’re glad that the spirit of kindness and support is continuing through the wave, like the music community now who’re aiming to make a difference through the ‘Live In Your Living Room’ music festival. We’re hoping the music brings a smile on people’s faces, and that everyone listening donates to the charities they’re supporting," said Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships, Facebook India.