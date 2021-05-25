Instagram, YLAC launch fellowship focused on mental health for teenagers

Instagram on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with the Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC), to launch the 2021 edition of their flagship youth programme—the Counter Speech Fellowship. The programme will give emphasis on mental health and other critical issues.

The Counter Speech Fellowship engages creative teens to use the power of visual storytelling to start meaningful conversations on issues that are important to young citizens around the world. This includes bullying, diversity, mental well-being and gender equality. The programme is in its fifth year now, and has been designed keeping in mind the current circumstances.

Tara Bedi, public policy and community outreach manager, Instagram, India, said Instagram is a place for safe expression and over the past few months, especially, we've seen how our community has used the platform to help and support each other.

"With teens spending more time online and using the internet as a space for learning, it's even more important for us to inculcate healthy digital habits, to teach teens to be critical about the information they consume and share, and to use online spaces for positive self expression. We're excited to launch the fifth edition of the Counter Speech Fellowship that helps teens address mental health and well-being, bullying, gender equality and embracing diversity, and empowers teens to become advocates for online safety and positive expression," she added.

The fellowship is designed as a fully funded engagement wherein fellows meet every alternate week for a couple of hours. The overall duration of the fellowship is two months and has been designed as a virtual engagement to accommodate constraints imposed by covid-19. All sessions will be conducted online and the programme is open to all 13 to 18 year-old students currently enrolled in a school in India. The last date for applications is 31 May.

Aparajita Bharti, co-founder, YLAC, said, “The internet and online social networks have been a force for good during this pandemic. They have helped us continue our learning and stay engaged with others even as we are physically separated. The Counter Speech Fellowship is our attempt to empower teenagers to use these platforms effectively and to leverage their power for personal growth development, while building supportive communities. "

The Counter Speech Fellowship was first launched in 2017 and has since expanded to several cities in India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.