Instagram's 'Blend' lets friends share Reels; influencers see audience surge
SummaryThe new feature lets users create shared feeds of Reels with friends in direct messages. By extending content visibility to their followers' friends, creators anticipate significantly higher reach.
MUMBAI : Meta-owned social media platform Instagram has launched "Blend," a new feature that lets users create shared feeds of Reels with friends in direct messages, fuelling excitement among influencers who anticipate increased reach and follower growth.