From Noice to Nectr: After snacks and beverages, Instamart wants to give fruits and vegetables a makeover

At his 2.9-acre farm in Chintamani, Karnataka, Ramesh Gowda grows beans, carrots, cauliflower, onions and tomatoes. In recent years, that produce has made its way into the dark stores of Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Zepto and Amazon Now. “For them, consistency matters. They want good produce, and they want it regularly,” says Gowda.
In Maharashtra’s Manchar region, Mahesh Patil, a second-generation farmer, also counts the quick-commerce crowd among his buyers. He supplies onions, lady’s fingers, cabbage, mulberry and mangoes to Amazon Now, Zepto and Instamart.
Patil also sells his produce through mandis in Manchar and nearby cities but has no plans to commit to one platform, wary of tinkering with a model that works for him. “My father was a skilled shetkari (farmer), but I am a better businessman,” he asserts.
For farmers like Ramesh and Mahesh, having multiple buyers is a way of managing risk. The same produce thus ends up on the digital shelves of multiple quick-commerce apps. For these companies, the challenge today is no longer about sourcing fruits and vegetables (F&V) but about standing apart from the pack.
That is what Instamart is trying to do with Nectr, its new fresh-produce private label or house brand. But Instamart is looking at more than whether consumers will buy branded vegetables; it is also testing whether greater control over what goes into the basket can become a new source of differentiation in a commoditized market.
Currently available in select pin codes in Bengaluru, the brand is not being positioned as premium. Instead, the company says it is focused on better quality, consistency, and everyday pricing.
Nectr sells everyday vegetables such as onions and brinjals as well as imported produce such as blueberries and avocados. On the app, the brand describes its produce, sold in slick packaging, as “farm-fresh selections”.
At its Capital Markets Day last month, Swiggy highlighted Nectr’s proposition of better produce, more consistent sizing and appearance, and sourcing practices designed to improve quality. In an early pilot across five Bengaluru dark stores, or local delivery hubs, Nectr buyers recorded a 12-percentage-point F&V repurchase rate increase and a seven-percentage-point rise in platform retention over regular buyers of fruits and vegetables.
That makes Nectr an important extension of the private-label strategy Swiggy has been following with Noice, its ‘clean food’ brand.
But scaling fresh produce is a harder proposition than it appears. Instamart can put a label and attractive packaging around a tomato, but the customer will still judge it by whether the tomato is actually fresher and more consistent than the one they can handpick from the local vegetable vendor, says Aakash Agrawal, associate director (digital and new-age businesses), at Anand Rathi Investment Banking.
“Packaging and branding can help create trust and communicate quality, but they cannot substitute for the underlying product.”
For Nectr to become a brand rather than simply a pack of vegetables, Agrawal says, the quality has to hold through sourcing, grading and delivery, while the company also has to keep a lid on wastage.