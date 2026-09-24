From Noice to Nectr: After snacks and beverages, Instamart wants to give fruits and vegetables a makeover

BENGALURU : At his 2.9-acre farm in Chintamani, Karnataka, Ramesh Gowda grows beans, carrots, cauliflower, onions and tomatoes. In recent years, that produce has made its way into the dark stores of Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Zepto and Amazon Now. “For them, consistency matters. They want good produce, and they want it regularly,” says Gowda.
BENGALURU : At his 2.9-acre farm in Chintamani, Karnataka, Ramesh Gowda grows beans, carrots, cauliflower, onions and tomatoes. In recent years, that produce has made its way into the dark stores of Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Zepto and Amazon Now. “For them, consistency matters. They want good produce, and they want it regularly,” says Gowda.
In Maharashtra’s Manchar region, Mahesh Patil, a second-generation farmer, also counts the quick-commerce crowd among his buyers. He supplies onions, lady’s fingers, cabbage, mulberry and mangoes to Amazon Now, Zepto and Instamart.
In Maharashtra’s Manchar region, Mahesh Patil, a second-generation farmer, also counts the quick-commerce crowd among his buyers. He supplies onions, lady’s fingers, cabbage, mulberry and mangoes to Amazon Now, Zepto and Instamart.
Patil also sells his produce through mandis in Manchar and nearby cities but has no plans to commit to one platform, wary of tinkering with a model that works for him. “My father was a skilled shetkari (farmer), but I am a better businessman,” he asserts.
For farmers like Ramesh and Mahesh, having multiple buyers is a way of managing risk. The same produce thus ends up on the digital shelves of multiple quick-commerce apps. For these companies, the challenge today is no longer about sourcing fruits and vegetables (F&V) but about standing apart from the pack.
That is what Instamart is trying to do with Nectr, its new fresh-produce private label or house brand. But Instamart is looking at more than whether consumers will buy branded vegetables; it is also testing whether greater control over what goes into the basket can become a new source of differentiation in a commoditized market.
Currently available in select pin codes in Bengaluru, the brand is not being positioned as premium. Instead, the company says it is focused on better quality, consistency, and everyday pricing.
Nectr sells everyday vegetables such as onions and brinjals as well as imported produce such as blueberries and avocados. On the app, the brand describes its produce, sold in slick packaging, as “farm-fresh selections”.
At its Capital Markets Day last month, Swiggy highlighted Nectr’s proposition of better produce, more consistent sizing and appearance, and sourcing practices designed to improve quality. In an early pilot across five Bengaluru dark stores, or local delivery hubs, Nectr buyers recorded a 12-percentage-point F&V repurchase rate increase and a seven-percentage-point rise in platform retention over regular buyers of fruits and vegetables.
That makes Nectr an important extension of the private-label strategy Swiggy has been following with Noice, its ‘clean food’ brand.
But scaling fresh produce is a harder proposition than it appears. Instamart can put a label and attractive packaging around a tomato, but the customer will still judge it by whether the tomato is actually fresher and more consistent than the one they can handpick from the local vegetable vendor, says Aakash Agrawal, associate director (digital and new-age businesses), at Anand Rathi Investment Banking.
“Packaging and branding can help create trust and communicate quality, but they cannot substitute for the underlying product.”
For Nectr to become a brand rather than simply a pack of vegetables, Agrawal says, the quality has to hold through sourcing, grading and delivery, while the company also has to keep a lid on wastage.
Jostling for space
Late in July, Swiggy announced that it had appointed former Myntra chief executive Nandita Sinha as the new chief executive of Instamart. Sinha took over the reins in August.
Meanwhile, Nectr is being built under Manish Chawley, who has spent the past five years running Instamart’s fruits and vegetables business. His earlier stints were also close to the farm. At Tokri Fresh, he worked on building a retail market for horticultural produce, while at EM3 AgriServices he worked on farm services, crop insurance and agricultural supply chains.
The timing of the Nectr experiment is significant. It comes at a time when the quick-commerce lane has become very crowded. Competition has intensified, with multiple companies often fighting for the same customers.
Instamart, which once ran neck and neck with Zepto, has suffered an erosion in market share. In August, it, had a share of 36.5%, while Zepto was in second place with 25%, according to estimates by Datum Intelligence. Instamart was a distant third with a 15.6% share. Newcomer Flipkart Minutes was at 11.5% followed by Amazon Now (6.3%), another recent entrant, and BigBasket (5.2%).
Instamart’s revenue from operations soared nearly 53% year on year to ₹1,232 crore in the June quarter. However, it was still deep in the red, reporting a ₹778 crore loss for the quarter.
The quick-commerce company’s gross order value (GOV) surged 39.8% year on year to ₹7,907 crore in the first quarter of FY27 (April-June 2026), with more than 45% of its stores turning contribution-margin positive, up from 30% the previous quarter. Contribution margin is the amount left from each order after the costs directly linked to fulfilling it, such as delivery and other variable expenses, are paid.
However, the overall contribution margin was a negative 0.2% of gross order value during the first quarter.
Swiggy said in its Q1FY27 shareholder letter that its shift to an inventory-led model as well as private brands such as Noice and Nectr could add ₹4–5 per order to its contribution margin over time.
Instamart did not respond to Mint’s request for comment.
Promising consistent quality
Instamart is taking a measured approach with Nectr rather than rushing to scale, according to a former executive at the company, who is aware of Instamart’s plans for Nectr.
“They want to see tangible results in Bengaluru before expanding. They know scaling F&V is not easy, so they would rather get the model right before taking it to other cities,” this person said. “The aim is not to sell an exotic vegetable that consumers cannot find elsewhere. It is to make the familiar ones more consistent.”
For online retailers, deciding which fruits and vegetables make the cut begins at the farm. Most of them, including Instamart, source fresh produce directly from farmers, cutting out middlemen and gaining greater control over quality while improving their margins.
The trade-off is that the retailer takes on more of the work involved in moving, grading and handling the produce before it reaches the customer, says Pratik Gupta, co-founder and CEO of fresh produce and clean-label foods brand Pluckk.
Gupta says quality in fresh produce comes down to fairly basic things such as size, colour, shape and appearance, and how consistent a batch is. These checks determine what makes it into a particular pack and, ultimately, what reaches the customer.
Take a papaya. Gupta says a grader may check whether it has reached the right colour, size and shape before it is packed. “These are the kinds of cues that a customer who is picking produce by hand would notice almost instinctively, but a quick-commerce shopper simply has to trust the platform to get it right,” he says.
When customers purchase groceries at the local market, they can see, touch and pick fruits and vegetables. Freshness, size, shape and concerns around pesticides all feed into that decision, along with the trust consumers place in a local seller.
Nisha, an IT executive in Marathahalli, Bengaluru, has seen Nectr’s listings on Instamart but says the fancy packaging does little to influence her buying decisions. She values quality, but has not yet come to trust quick-commerce platforms for fresh produce the way she does for packaged food.
Moreover, better produce does not automatically mean better business. Rahul H. Saxena, founder of 12-year-old Gurugram-based grocery startup Satvacart, which shut down in August following months of capital challenges, says the pricing equation varies sharply across fresh produce.
“If you are selling potatoes, onions or tomatoes, the customer knows roughly what they should cost and can compare prices across platforms. But with niche fruits such as blueberries, there is much less of a reference point, so you have more room on pricing,” Saxena says.
Nectr is currently testing how much of a premium consumers will accept for that promise of greater consistency. A 1kg pack of Nectr potatoes cost ₹34 on Instamart on 21 September, compared with ₹26 for unbranded potatoes. Pluckk’s potatoes, by comparison, cost ₹63 per kg that day. For okra, Nectr charged ₹15 for 200g, while Instamart’s unbranded version cost ₹14 for 250g.
The pricing puts Nectr in a middle ground, above Instamart’s regular produce, but well below a premium brand such as Pluckk. That may be critical for everyday vegetables where consumers are likely to be price sensitive.
For Instamart, however, the selling price is only one part of the equation. Anand Rathi’s Agrawal says the economics of private labels have to account for the cost behind the proposition. “You have to account for sourcing, packaging, inventory, wastage, and the cost of building the brand,” says Agrawal.
A work in progress
Nectr is not a standalone experiment but the latest extension of Instamart’s broader attempt to build products that customers associate with the platform itself.
The first significant bet was Noice, launched early last year as the anchor of Swiggy’s “Switch to Better” proposition, a feature that prompts users to switch to “better-quality” products sold exclusively on Instamart.
In its Q1FY27 shareholder letter, Swiggy said customers who bought Switch products showed 30% higher retention than benchmark cohorts.
But market data suggests Noice is still a work in progress. Data shared by market intelligence firm 1digitalstack exclusively with Mint shows that Noice had its strongest presence in paneer, where it accounted for 13% of Instamart’s category in July, down from 18% in January. In baked goods, its share was just 3.1% in July, while in snacking it was an insignificant 0.33%, indicating that Noice is far from becoming a dominant private brand across the platform.
The comparison with rivals is revealing. Eternal Ltd-owned Blinkit’s private label The Whole Farm had a much broader footprint in July, accounting for 39.64% of its dry fruits, nuts and seeds category, 25.73% of dals and pulses, 21.07% of salt and spices, and 11.75% each of rice, atta, flours and sooji, according to 1digitalstack.
Zepto’s Daily Good also had a sizable presence in several categories in July, including 39.71% in dry fruits, nuts and seeds, and 14.81% in rice.
However, the strategies are not identical. Blinkit and Zepto have built private labels heavily around staples and everyday grocery, where scale and price can drive adoption. Instamart is taking a somewhat different route, using Noice across food categories and now moving into fresh produce with Nectr.
Anand Rathi’s Agrawal says quick-commerce platforms have an advantage thanks to data. “They know what people are buying, how frequently they’re buying it, and what products are getting repeat purchases,” he says.
Instamart already has a large base of demand data to work with, operating more than 1,200 dark stores and serving 14 million-plus monthly transacting users across 130-plus cities, according to its 2026 Capital Markets Day presentation.
But that data advantage is available to all the large contenders. “If Instamart launches a successful product, Blinkit and Zepto can potentially launch something similar,” Agrawal says.
Satvacart’s Saxena noted that customers can switch between apps with little friction, so a private label does not by itself make them loyal. “Loyalty comes when you have unique products that customers cannot find elsewhere, or when they trust you to consistently deliver good quality.”
Inventory control
For Instamart, the bigger prize may not be the private label itself, but the control that comes with owning more of what it sells.
In August, Swiggy shareholders approved a proposal to cap foreign ownership at 49.5%, allowing the company to qualify as an Indian-owned and controlled company (IOCC) under the country’s e-commerce rules. That gives Instamart the ability to move beyond its marketplace model and own inventory directly.
An inventory-led model allows Instamart to buy in bulk, giving it more negotiating power with suppliers, while also giving it greater control over pricing and availability. It can also use its own demand data more closely with suppliers to plan purchases.
Inventory control becomes increasingly important with private labels, particularly in categories such as fresh produce, say industry observers.
“When you’re selling somebody else’s brand, you have limited control over procurement, pricing, and the product itself. With private labels, you have more control over the entire chain, from sourcing to packaging to how the product reaches the customer,” says Agrawal.
But that control comes with a cost. Inventory ownership means putting more working capital into the business and taking responsibility for forecasting demand and absorbing unsold stock. That risk is especially high with fresh produce—cauliflowers and spinach have a short shelf life and cannot sit indefinitely in a dark store.
Swiggy estimates that an inventory-led operating model could potentially allow the business to reach break-even at a lower scale. Its longer-term target is to cross ₹1 trillion in annualised NOV (net order value—the value of goods sold through the platform after excluding items such as taxes, discounts and delivery charges) with a 4-5% adjusted ebitda margin, according to the Q1FY27 shareholder letter. Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, is a key measure of operational efficiency.
Better demand forecasting can help Instamart “procure more efficiently and reduce wastage”, improving the economics of an inventory-led model, according to Satvacart’s Saxena.
With store utilization at around 40%, the company also has room to grow volumes through its existing network, as per its Q1FY27 shareholder letter.
That said, private labels alone may not be enough to help Instamart catch up with the leaders, especially since its rivals can replicate the strategy. Ultimately, execution and winning consumer trust will determine whether it succeeds or not.