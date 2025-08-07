Instamart takes a step forward—only to find itself two steps behind

NEW DELHI : After a year of steroid-fueled dark-store expansion to outpace rivals, Instamart is now staring at leaner carts.

Its orders per dark store per day have fallen 22% over the past nine months, from a peak of 1,260 recorded during the second quarter of 2024-25 to 985 by the first quarter of 2025-26.

Part of the drop could be the ramp-up lag—new stores take months to optimize inventory, layout, and local demand.

But the quick-commerce player's recent averages falling short suggest deeper structural overcapacity, not just early-stage teething troubles, because mature dark stores in similar models tend to stabilize at higher order volumes, warned Nilaya Varma, co-founder at management consulting firm Primus Partners.

Instamart's productivity, measured in terms of gross order value (GoV) per sq. ft, peaked at ₹17,359 in the September quarter before falling 32% to ₹11,762 in the March quarter—possibly due to dark-store area expansion.

Though the GOV—the total value of all orders, before discounts, cancellations, refunds, or delivery fees—rebounded 12% to ₹13,163 in the June quarter, it's still 24% below the peak.

After posting a loss of ₹896 crore in the quarter ended 30 June, it has hit pause on expansion to focus on boosting utilization—a breather that would widen rival Blinkit's lead even further.

Eternal Ltd's quick-commerce unit, which is still in growth mode, plans to reach 2,000 stores by December.

Expansion gone wrong

Food-delivery giant Swiggy Ltd's quick-commerce arm added 498 dark stores in 2024-25—just 25 fewer than it had opened in the four years since its 2020 launch.

With 1,021 stores, its warehouse space ballooned 2.6X to 4 million square feet, signalling a shift toward larger-format facilities, either through the opening of new, bigger stores or the expansion of older ones.

It also added 44 megapods, spanning 10,000-12,000 sq. ft, that can store 50,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) in metro cities, accounting for ~10% of its total dark-store area and serving 25% of its customer base.

“Filling space on the map is easy; filling it profitably is another story. There is almost certainly a sweet spot for dark-store density. As you keep opening more dark stores in the same city, they start overlapping," explained Varma.

Instamart has the smallest share of the quick-commerce market among the top three, which means fewer orders to support the extra infrastructure, said Satish Meena, co-founder of data platform Datum Intelligence.

Larger-format stores and megapods can boost assortment and raise average order values (AOV)—the average amount a customer spends each time—but they also come with higher rents and staffing costs. “Whether Swiggy’s uplift covers the extra monthly lease and build-out costs will depend on sustained consumer adoption of larger carts, something other quick-commerce players have struggled to maintain," added Varma.

It is also playing catch-up operationally.

“They're now opening dark stores in high-density pockets where Blinkit or Zepto are already present—areas they know have demand. That’s the first step: match the coverage, for which Swiggy is offering significant discounts, but it will hurt margins," added Meena.

The next step is harder—converting customers to your app. And that’s where Blinkit has a clear edge in customer acquisition and retention. “Most users tend to juggle two apps, typically Blinkit and either Zepto or Instamart, but Blinkit is often the common denominator (being the oldest among the three), reflecting stronger brand loyalty," said Meena.

Blinkit (Formerly known as Grofers) was founded in 2013 in Gurugram.

To be sure, Instamart has stopped adding new dark-store space after the March quarter. “To keep pace with the scale, we’ve reimagined the back-end. Smaller stores are being phased out in favour of larger formats (3,500-4,500 sq. ft) that can house up to 20,000 SKUs," the company said in its latest annual report.

Mint queries sent to Swiggy (Instamart) remained unanswered.

But Blinkit shows no signs of slowing down yet.

Instamart vs Blinkit

Zomato's quick-commerce cousin also ramped up its expansion in 2024-25. It increased its store count 147% year-on-year to 1,301, raising its warehousing footprint to 5.2 million sq. ft.

However, unlike Swiggy, its productivity improved. While it acknowledged some underutilization from rapid rollout in its shareholders’ letter, the company said average net order value (NOV)—total sales generated per store per day—rose 14% on-year.

For both Zomato and Swiggy, Blinkit and Instamart are now the main drivers of market valuation. “If Instamart shows any signs of a slowdown, you can expect a swift reaction from investors as both companies are listed," said Meena.

Online grocery is the largest untapped opportunity in the country’s internet economy, far bigger than food delivery because of its market size and purchase frequency.

Quick commerce accounted for over two-thirds of all e-grocery orders in 2024, with its market share surging nearly five-fold to $6-7 billion since 2022, said a 2025 report by consultancy firm Bain and Co. and e-commerce giant Flipkart.

“As long as Blinkit and Instamart keep growing fast, they will remain the core of the growth story," explained Meena, adding that for Eternal, Blinkit is already bigger than Zomato in terms of GOV.

While Instamart accounted for 14% of Swiggy’s revenue in 2024-25, Blinkit contributed 26% to Eternal’s.

Eternal, however, reported a 90% on-year drop in its net profit to ₹25 crore in the June quarter as investments in ultra-fast delivery and an inventory-led model weighed on margins.

For now, Instamart can take heart in its steadily rising average order value (AOV)—from ₹487 in Q1 of FY25 to ₹527 in Q4, and further to ₹612 in the June quarter—likely reflecting a shift toward larger carts and higher-priced assortments in megapods.