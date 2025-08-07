Instamart takes a step forward—only to find itself two steps behind
Sakshi Sadashiv 4 min read 07 Aug 2025, 05:50 AM IST
Summary
Instamart went on an expansion spree to take on rivals. But now overcapacity is weighing it down.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : After a year of steroid-fueled dark-store expansion to outpace rivals, Instamart is now staring at leaner carts.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story