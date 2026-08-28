Instamart’s new bet: Make quick-commerce products harder to copy

Swiggy Instamart is turning to younger brands and platform-exclusive products to give shoppers a reason to choose it over rivals, as quick commerce becomes harder to differentiate on speed and assortment alone.
Under its ‘Switch to Better’ initiative, Instamart is steering shoppers towards more than 400 alternative partner brands offering cleaner ingredients or preservative-free formulations. It is also encouraging brands to create products and pack sizes specifically for Instamart, making its assortment less interchangeable with those on competing apps.