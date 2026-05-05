Instant help services face scalability test amid worker shortages in peak summer period

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
4 min read5 May 2026, 11:36 AM IST
logo
Even as the platforms try to scale up to meet demand, users have reported difficulty securing slots for same-day or even next-day services, particularly for routine cleaning services.(REUTERS)
Summary
Seasonal migration and slow workforce formalisation are straining on-demand maid services, leaving platforms struggling to match surging urban demand during peak periods.

BENGALURU: On-demand house-help services platforms such as Urban Company’s Insta Help, Snabbit and Pronto are facing a workforce shortage across major cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru and the National Capital Region, leading to limited availability and rescheduled or cancelled bookings.

Even as the platforms try to scale up to meet demand, users have reported difficulty securing slots for same-day or even next-day services, particularly for routine cleaning services. The disruption comes as demand for app-based home services continues to grow, driven by dual-income households and a shift towards convenient platform-based hiring.

“I’ve tried booking a cleaner multiple times in the last two weeks and either there are no slots or the booking gets pushed to the next available day,” said a Bengaluru-based user who did not wish to be identified, adding that Pronto and Urban Company currently only allow scheduled bookings (not help within minutes) for their area.

A user in Mumbai recently purchased Insta Help’s three-day pack but has been unable to find vacant slots.

“The app simply says it will notify you when slots are available. I haven’t received a single update in two weeks,” this person noted.

Also Read | Snabbit raises $56 million in series D as home services heats up

Gig workers generally travel to their villages during school summer breaks in the summer months and to help with the harvest. This year, the impact was amplified by elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, which drew large sections of the workforce away from cities.

There is “unusually high demand in a small number of micromarkets,” a Pronto spokesperson said, responding to Mint’s queries. “Reliable domestic help has been harder to find across these cities in recent weeks, and a large number of households have turned to Pronto for help. The category has been growing steadily for several quarters, and this surge has come on top of that.”

Return to normal

Pronto, which employs 3,000 workers, said its daily bookings have grown from roughly 1,000 to over 18,000 over the past eight months and they are currently growing at over 20% week on week. The spokesperson said more trained professionals are joining Pronto every day and its supply base is the largest it has ever been.

Also Read | Native logic: Urban Company bets on AC-purifier to scale up appliance business

“Our service areas, operating hours and onboarding remain unchanged. We expect service to return to normal at the end of the week,” the spokesperson added.

A Snabbit spokesperson said the movement in workforce availability during this time of the year reflects “short-term mobility patterns rather than a structural shift.”

Snabbit currently employs more than 15,000 workers and serviced more than 1 million bookings in March alone, according to the company.

“Just as with any category powered by a gig workforce, there are inherent cyclical trends, and we are actively doubling down to ensure any near-term disruptions are effectively managed. Platforms like Snabbit are built to bring greater predictability and resilience to a historically fragmented category. We remain focused on ensuring continuity for customers while supporting our service partners with flexibility during such periods,” the spokesperson added.

Urban Company did not respond to Mint’s emailed queries. Estimates for Urban Company's workforce were not available.

Meanwhile, the workers are stretched, picking up as many as 10 jobs a day.

“Some of the bookings are 3-4 km away from each other so we get very few breaks in between,” said a Bengaluru-based Pronto worker, asking to remain anonymous.

At the same time, platforms are struggling to formalize and scale up the largely informal domestic workforce quickly enough to match rising demand.

Unlike other gig sectors, onboarding domestic workers involves higher levels of trust, training and verification, slowing the expansion of supply, according to Balasubramanian Anantha Narayanan, senior vice president at staffing firm TeamLease Services Ltd. The mismatch appears structural as much as seasonal.

“There is a clear demand surge in urban markets, but the ability to skill, onboard and retain workers at that pace is still evolving,” Narayanan told Mint.

The current disruption comes even as the broader market shows strong momentum. India’s online home services market, which includes instant maid services, is projected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate of 18-22% to 85-88 billion by FY30, driven by rising urban demand for convenience, according to a September 2025 report by Redseer Strategy Consultants.

Also Read | Snabbit in talks to raise $100-120 million amid home services boom

Attracting investments

Investors, too, are doubling down on the opportunity. Last week, Snabbit raised $56 million in a Series D round from Mirae Asset and Susquehanna Venture Capital at a valuation of about $400 million, taking its total funding to $112 million within two years of launch. Pronto raised $25 million from Epiq Capital in March at a post-money valuation of almost $100 million.

Urban Company said during its December quarter earnings call that it will continue to invest in Insta Help, which recorded operating revenue of 6.8 crore in the period.

Yet, the funding momentum contrasts with on-ground realities. Domestic work remains fragmented, with workers moving between informal networks, multiple platforms or alternative gig roles. Rising expectations around pay, flexibility and working conditions are also reshaping supply, making retention harder for platforms trying to standardize services.

Narayanan noted that while progress is being made, supply will take a while to catch up.

“It will take some time for platforms to skill workers fast enough to meet demand, but it will happen. Organizing any unorganized industry isn’t easy,” he said.

About the Author

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.