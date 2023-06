PepsiCo wanted to level up its approach to videogame advertising, so the snack-and-beverage company made a game of its own.

The game comprises a series of quests and was developed to promote PepsiCo’s Mountain Dew brand in collaboration with videogame publisher 2K Games. PepsiCo hired social-media personality Dr Disrespect to appear in the game as an avatar that players could compete against to earn virtual perks. The game was then tucked into the latest edition of 2K’s blockbuster series NBA2K, which came out in the fall.

“We don’t want to be a logo-slapped brand and have overt advertising," says Paul Mascali, head of videogaming and esports at PepsiCo.

An estimated 3.2 billion people play videogames worldwide, according to industry tracker Newzoo. Brands have been trying to tap in to that market for years, mainly by placing video ads in mobile games that reward players for watching and, to a lesser extent, by putting virtual billboards around cities and arenas in console and computer games.

Now, some brands are producing bespoke entertainment experiences, despite the greater cost, in hopes of connecting with hard-to-reach gamers in a more effective way.

“Traditional ads don’t work with this audience," says Dario Raciti, managing director of Omnicom Media Group’s videogaming division, Zero Code. Gamers are known for using ad blockers online and for shunning linear TV, so “there are few ways to get to them," Raciti says.

The ‘Superpower’ of Games

L’Oréal launched a mini game inside Activision Blizzard’s “Candy Crush Saga" last fall that took players who completed it to a website where they could fill out a form to receive a free sample of its Prada Candy fragrance by mail. Around 40,000 samples were claimed within the first 24 hours of the five-week promotion.

Games will always have a “superpower" for capturing people’s attention, says Jonathan Stringfield, vice president of global business research and marketing at Activision.

Making all of this possible are game studios and publishers willing to team up with brands to co-develop mini games inside their own properties, as well as companies such as Roblox and “Fortnite" maker Epic Games that let anyone—including brands—build virtual worlds with games and other forms of interactive entertainment on their platforms.

Sportswear company Puma set up shop on Roblox about a year ago with “Puma and the Land of Games," a realm featuring activities such as dodgeball and soccer, a gym and a store that sells Puma footwear and apparel for players’ avatars. In October, the company built a second virtual hub on Roblox called “Puma Futureland" with more games and the chance to win exclusive perks. Both have attracted a few million visitors, says Ivan Dashkov, head of emerging marketing technologies for Puma.

“We want to be where culture happens, and gaming is a huge part of that," he says.

A Long-Term Investment

The cost of making a brand-centric game varies greatly depending on the level of complexity, advertising and videogame executives say. And success is far from guaranteed. Hundreds of new games launch every year and, while some do hit it big, far more attract only a modest player base, and plenty flop. To improve their odds, many brands seek professional help.

“Building gameplay mechanics is tough," says Ed Kiang, vice president of videogaming for the National Football League, which has two games on Roblox. The NFL “went through an extensive vetting process," he says, to find “best-in-class partners."

Game creation is only the first step. The finished product needs to be regularly updated with fresh content or players will likely lose interest, says Avery Akkineni, president of consulting company Vayner3.

“It’s an iterative process," she says, adding that brands can get a sense of what does or doesn’t work by scanning players’ reviews and social-media chatter, and then making updates in the game. “Don’t be afraid to be agile," Akkineni says.

Getting the Word Out

The games themselves need to be publicized as well so consumers know they exist, says Jamie Gutfreund, former chief marketing officer of MGA Entertainment, whose L.O.L. Surprise dolls were among the earliest brands to make a game on Roblox about two years ago.

Like a retail location, “you can’t just set it and forget it," says Gutfreund, now chief growth officer at Whalar, an influencer-marketing agency. “It’s got to have marketing, promotion and momentum to get people excited."

Social media is one way to get the word out. There’s also a new, paid option on Roblox called Portal Ads that the company recently introduced. Portals are glowing virtual gates located in select virtual worlds on the platform. Users whose avatars step into them are instantly taken to other virtual worlds.

Roblox charges advertisers a per-transport basis, meaning they pay only after a user goes through a portal to reach their world on its platform. Prices are determined through an online auction system, similar to how prices for more traditional ad units are determined, says Christina Wootton, vice president of global partnerships.

On a Friday night in February, hundreds of thousands of people watched the Korean pop group Monsta X perform in iHeartLand, a world on Roblox created by iHeartRadio that features a concert venue and games. While some fans learned about the event from the music-streaming service’s social-media channels, others discovered it via Roblox’s portals.

“It was hugely encouraging," says Gayle Troberman, chief marketing officer of the service’s parent company, iHeartMedia. “You’re reaching that very engaged player at the moment of action."