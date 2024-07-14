Instead of merger plan, operations of listed MTNL will be handed to BSNL, says report

The BSNL-MTNL merger plans have been scrapped, as per the report, and instead, MTNL's telecom operations will be handed over to the much bigger BSNL, as per a report.

Livemint
First Published14 Jul 2024, 01:49 PM IST
File image of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam or BSNL office in Delhi
File image of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam or BSNL office in Delhi(Photo By Rajeev Dabral)

BSNL-MTNL merger plans: Instead of merging the two state-run telecom companies BSNL and MTNL as originally proposed, the government may hand over operations of the listed but smaller MTNL to much bigger BSNL, Times of India reported, citing sources.

The new proposal, will first be considered by the Committee of Secretaries (CoS) and then be sent to the Union Cabinet for approval, it added.

For MTNL, which services metros Delhi and Mumbai, this means help from BSNL, while for BSNL it would allow a pan-India presence while working out a revival plan, the report said.

Also Read | Top news today July 14: Donald Trump, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Olympics & more

Not Merger, Shifting of Operations Instead

“By not merging the two companies, there is no need to de-list MTNL from the bourses. In case of a merger, MTNL would have to be de-listed and a condition would have arisen to buy back certain number of shares. This can now be avoided as it will be a simple handing over of operations,” one source explained to TOI.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is looking to fast-track this handover so each company can receive its much-needed boost in business. However, both companies have been unable to capitalize on the broader sector boom.

Notably, despite its losses, MTNL's shares have remained in the green, up 139 per cent year-on-year (YoY). They closed at 46.3 on July 12. This may change once BSNL takes over operations, as MTNL itself would only be left with the land and buildings.

Also Read | Kalki Box Office Day 17: Prabhas movie drew estimated ₹14.35 crore on Saturday

Business Flailing

Last week, MTNL's CMD RSP Sinha resigned after facing flak over declining revenues and market share. “Yes, I have put in my papers,” said Sinha, who had been given an ad hoc three-month extension in September after his five-year term ended.

Sinha’s resignation also comes amid a debate over the falling revenues and financial performance of the public sector undertaking. MTNL has been suffering a steady loss of market share, especially in its fixed line subscriber base, and is also seeing profits being eaten up by a huge redundant employee base.

Also Read | Tomato, veg price may ease after Andhra-Karnataka supply, rain spoil in Himachal

For FY24, MTNL reported losses to 3,303 crore from 2,911 crore a year ago. Further, annual revenue from operations declined by 15 per cent to 728 crore in FY24 from 862 crore in FY23. MTNL's outstanding debt increased to 25,795 crore in FY24 from 23,500 crore in FY23.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:14 Jul 2024, 01:49 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsInstead of merger plan, operations of listed MTNL will be handed to BSNL, says report

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,481.00218.00
    Chennai
    73,972.00-727.00
    Delhi
    74,771.00-218.00
    Kolkata
    73,972.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue