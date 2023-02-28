Instilling financial literacy in young minds
- The Olympiad conducted by muvin, India’s teen-centric pocket money app, in association with HT School, Mint, and Equitas Small Finance Bank, was conceptualized to boost financial literacy among the youth.
India’s largest money Olympiad for students takes a giant leap to instill financial literacy among young minds. FINMANIA, concluded its first chapter recently after engaging with more than 75,000 students across 215-plus schools from Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and Pune.
