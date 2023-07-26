Institutions vote against ACC, Ambuja resolutions

NEW DELHI , BENGALURU : More than half of the institutional investors of Adani Group cement companies—ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cement Ltd—voted against adopting the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 after the firms’ statutory auditors raised concerns about certain developments, and at least one proxy advisory firm recommended voting against the resolution.

Sixty-three per cent of large investors voted against ACC’s adoption of financial statements at its annual general meeting on 20 July, according to voting records published on BSE on Tuesday. But a 57% promoter holding helped the resolution secure approval with an 85% vote in favour.

Despite about 54% of institutional investors rejecting the adoption of financial statements at Ambuja Cements in the shareholder meeting on 20 July, the resolution was approved with 89.4% voting in favour, thanks to the Adani group’s 63.2% ownership.

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), and California Pension Fund are three foreign institutional investors (FIIs) that voted against the resolution at ACC and Ambuja Cements, documents reviewed by Mint show.

“A vote AGAINST this resolution is warranted given the auditors’ qualified opinion that raises concern over the accuracy of the company’s financial statements," British Columbia Investment Management Corp., a Canadian fund that manages $200 billion in assets, said when it voted against the resolution at ACC.

“We are voting against this proposal as we have concerns over the reliability of the financial statements given that the audit firm has issued a qualified opinion," BCI reasoned when it exercised its vote at Ambuja Cements. “A vote against is applied as the auditors have expressed concerns regarding the company’s accounts," LGIM, the UK’s biggest fund manager, said when it voted against the adoption of financial statements at both ACC and Ambuja Cements.

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System or CalPERS, which has about $500 billion of assets under management (AUM), also voted against the resolutions at the two cement majors.

ACC’s statutory auditor, SRBC & Co., highlighted some of the potential uncertainties, pointing out the pending litigation that the cement giant had with the antitrust regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), in last year’s audit report. In 2012, CCI imposed a fine of ₹1,147 crore against ACC.

“We draw your attention to Note 40(A)(a) and Note statements which describe the uncertainty related to the outcome of ongoing litigations with the CCI. Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters," said SRBC & Co in its audit report of ACC in the year ended March 2023.

SRBC and Co. made a similar observation when it audited the financials of Ambuja Cements.

Adani Group paid $10.5 billion to buy ACC and Ambuja Cements from Swiss cement giant Holcim in May last year.

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Ltd (IiAS) recommended that investors vote against the proposal. Mumbai-based IiAS cited the pendency of the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict regarding allegations made by the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research against Adani Group.

“We have relied upon the auditors’ report, which has issued a qualified opinion on standalone and consolidated financial statements considering the ongoing legal proceedings before the Supreme Court and regulatory investigations with respect to allegations in a short-seller report involving Adani group companies, including Ambuja Cements Ltd and its subsidiaries," said IiAS in its note, dated 1 July.

“Based on the foregoing and pending outcome of the investigations, the financial statements do not carry any adjustment. The auditors have also qualified their opinion on internal financial controls for the same issue,"

Responding to a query sent by Mint, a spokesperson for Adani group said, “We have uploaded on NSE and BSE the results of e-voting on all the four businesses proposed in case of Ambuja Cements and ACC in the AGM held on 20 July 2023. All resolutions were passed with an overwhelming majority. With respect to the first agenda item on approval of audited standalone financial statements, in the case of Ambuja Cements, it has been approved by an overwhelming majority of 89.38%, while in the case of ACC, it was approved with an overwhelming majority of 85.01%."

Companies make provisions or estimates based on the potential outcome of such litigations, “These estimates could change substantially over time as new facts emerge as each legal case or matter progresses. Given the different views possible, basis the interpretations, complexity and the magnitude of the potential exposures, and the judgment necessary to determine required disclosures, the auditors have classified this as a key audit matter," IiAS added.