Institutions vote against ACC, Ambuja resolutions

Institutions vote against ACC, Ambuja resolutions3 min read 26 Jul 2023, 12:52 AM IST
Institutional investors of Adani Group cement companies—ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cement Ltd—voted against adopting the financial statements for FY23 after the firms’ statutory auditors raised concerns about certain developments
NEW DELHI, BENGALURU : More than half of the institutional investors of Adani Group cement companies—ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cement Ltd—voted against adopting the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 after the firms’ statutory auditors raised concerns about certain developments, and at least one proxy advisory firm recommended voting against the resolution.
