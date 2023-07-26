Institutions vote against ACC, Ambuja resolutions

Responding to a query sent by Mint, a spokesperson for Adani group said, “We have uploaded on NSE and BSE the results of e-voting on all the four businesses proposed in case of Ambuja Cements and ACC in the AGM held on 20 July 2023. All resolutions were passed with an overwhelming majority. With respect to the first agenda item on approval of audited standalone financial statements, in the case of Ambuja Cements, it has been approved by an overwhelming majority of 89.38%, while in the case of ACC, it was approved with an overwhelming majority of 85.01%."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}