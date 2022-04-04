BENGALURU : Some of the world’s largest money managers, including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Norway’s Norges Bank Investment Management and Australia’s EquipSuper, have opposed several proposals made by India’s newly listed internet companies, setting the public market funds on a collision course with the companies and their private equity backers.

Last week, Paytm saw two-thirds of its institutional shareholders voting against the payments company’s decision to approve related-party transactions with Paytm Bank. This came less than a month after RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd saw 68.4% of public institutions reject a proposal. In February, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd or Nykaa, too, faced opposition from large investors, with 79.5% of public money managers rejecting a proposal to amend its Articles of Association. In September, Zomato faced the ire of public institutions, with 63.4% of them voting against a similar proposal.

However, these resolutions won approval on account of majority ownership by promoters in the case of Nykaa and RateGain, or a large chunk of shares being held by the venture capital, private equity firms or other early backers.

Public institutions owned 10.42% shares in Paytm; the remaining 89.58% shares are held by founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, SoftBank and Elevation Capital, China’s Alibaba, and retail shareholders.

In Paytm’s case, venture capital firms’ large shareholding helped the resolution win approval but not before public investors such as the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which owned 1.57% of Paytm, expressed their dissent.

“Transactions between related parties should be avoided unless they are demonstrably beneficial to all shareholders. The board should disclose the name and affiliation of each party involved, value and cost of the transaction, and business rationale," Norges said, explaining its rationale for voting against the resolution.

Norges Bank Investment Management, which has $1.3 trillion assets under management, has a tiny holding in Paytm. It owned 14,083,244 or 0.1% shares at the end of December.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co., or GMO, a Boston-based hedge fund with about $75 billion in assets under management, was another money manager that voted against the proposal, according to disclosures made by these public institutions. “A voting outcome like this should be read as a red light by retail investors," said V. Balakrishnan, a former chief financial officer at Infosys Ltd and founder of Exfinity Ventures, a venture capital fund.

A spokesperson for Paytm said the company is constantly engaged with all shareholders and committed to the highest standards of corporate governance and transparency. “We hold the highest regard for all our valued shareholders, including retail investors, public non-institutions and public institutions."

Money managers such as sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and asset management firms have been nudging managements to focus on corporate governance.

“For PE or VC investors, the key is to get a good exit within their mandated fund life to their LPs. They are normally passive, not much focused on governance issues and do not disturb the apple cart as long as they see the valuations rise," Balakrishnan said.

Nykaa sought shareholder approval for an amendment in the Articles of Association. According to the proposal, founders Falguni Nayar and Sanjay Nayar would have the power to nominate half of the directors till the promoters owned a fourth of the shares.

Nykaa’s promoters owned 52.56%, while TPG Capital, the private equity giant, and Steadview Capital, together owned 5.8%, allowing the resolution to win approval from 94% of shareholders who voted.

But 79.5% of public institutions, which owned less than 10%, voted against the resolution. The dissenting voters included Canada Pension Plan; Nordea Fund, part of the largest financial services group in Nordic countries; Amundi, which is among Europe’s largest asset management firms and Australian pension giant, EquipSuper.

A Nykaa spokesperson said the resolutions are the same as those approved pre-IPO by shareholders and were disclosed in the share-sale documents. “These are only nomination rights to the board subject to the approval of NRC (nomination and remuneration committee), board and shareholders," the spokesperson added.

“There is a disconnect between public market investors and PE investors, as we can see from the voting," said Amit Tandon, founder and managing director at proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Ltd (IiAS). “PE investors and startup founders are on each others’ speed dial. There is a cosy relationship between the two, which translates into PE being far more supportive of company resolutions."

Zomato, the food delivery company that went public last year saw 63.4% of public institutions, who together owned 15.7%, vote against the decision to amend the Articles of Association.

“The articles provide for the permanent appointment of the founder as director of the company. This could reduce their accountability," said RBC Global Asset Management, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada.

Norges, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, T Rowe Price and British Columbia Investment were some of the other marquee public investors that opposed the proposal, according to filings reviewed by Mint. Nonetheless, the resolution won over 90% of shareholder approval, thanks to the support offered by VC firms like Tiger Global and Sequoia, both of which owned 5.1% each.

“The shareholder dynamics for listed unicorns are set to change," said Tandon of IiAS. “One, PEs that are currently supporting the company managements will exit the stock. Two, some of the founders themselves may decide to leave. Public market ownership will steadily increase as a consequence of both these, which is when companies will find that they need to adhere to public market norms."

Emails sent to Zomato and RateGain seeking comment went unanswered.

“Most new-age companies’ listing has resulted in destruction of market value, and I would suggest Sebi take a few steps in public interest. Firstly, new-age firms should, for at least a year, show having a majority-independent board. Secondly, they should have separated the role of chairman and CEO with an independent chair. Finally, if family members of founders are in key positions, the board should provide proper reasoning for such roles," Balakrishnan said.

