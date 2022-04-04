Institutions vote against decisions at PE-backed cos

Last week, Paytm saw two-thirds of its institutional shareholders voting against the payments company’s decision to approve related-party transactions with Paytm Bank. This came less than a month after RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd saw 68.4% of public institutions reject a proposal. In February, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd or Nykaa, too, faced opposition from large investors, with 79.5% of public money managers rejecting a proposal to amend its Articles of Association. In September, Zomato faced the ire of public institutions, with 63.4% of them voting against a similar proposal.