Insurance firm Prudential appoints Anil Wadhwani as new Group CEO

Anil Wadhwani, said: “Prudential is diversified across Asia and Africa, with a highly successful business, a very powerful brand, and leading market positions in many of its key markets. I strongly believe in the strength of its digitally enabled multi-channel distribution model. Prudential is exclusively focused on growth markets and has shown great resilience and agility through the recent and ongoing Covid pandemic. This strong performance is a real testament to all their people, the quality of talent, and the leadership team who I am very much looking forward to working with. It will be a true privilege to lead the business as it continues to serve customers and communities, driving growth in Asia and Africa while delivering value for the shareholders."