Insurance penetration continues to remain low in India: Report

According to the report, rapid funding in insurtech has continued across the globe, and has also seen strong momentum in India. Global funding in insurtechs has grown 7X in the last 5 years, from $2.5 billion in 2017 to $14 billion in 2021, with growth continuing even during the pandemic period. Insurtech funding in India has also doubled in the last 2 years, from $290 million in 2020 to $800 million in 2021. There has been a steady rise in the number of insurtech unicorns globally, with over 20 unicorns in 2021-- 14 in United States, 4 in UK, 2 each in India (Acko & Digit Insurance ) & France , 1 each in Austria , Israel & Mexico

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}