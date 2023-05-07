Insurance premiums to turn 10% costlier

“A couple of events happened in the Ukraine war, which has increased the losses for the industry. The reinsurance rates have gone up also because of the climate change and the related losses that we are seeing," said Dasgupta, whose company underwrote a total gross premium of ₹21,025 crore for FY23, the highest among private players, commanding a market share of 8.2% in the general insurance industry.“The Western world, particularly, has had a series of catastrophe losses, and that has had a significant financial impact on the reinsurance market, according to ICICI Lombard’s Dasgupta.