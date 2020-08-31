Insurance regulator may soon give the nod to video KYC

The regulator has laid out certain rules for undertaking video KYC which insurers are expected to follow. The authorised person of the Insurer performing the VBIP for KYC shall record video as well as capture live photograph of the customer present for identification and obtain the identification information. Insurers can use offline verification of Aadhaar for identification if it is submitted by the customer. If not, insurers may perform OTP-based Aadhaar e-KYC authentication if the customer voluntarily submits the same, subject to notification by the government under Section 11A of Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Insurers have to ensure that the video is clear and the prospect is easily recognizable. Further, live location of the customer through Geotagging shall be captured to ensure that the prospect is physically present in India.