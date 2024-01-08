InsuranceDekho joins BoycottMaldives trend, stops issuance of travel insurance to Maldives amid diplomatic rift
Online insurance platform InsuranceDekho has decided to stop issuing travel insurance to the Maldives amid a diplomatic row between India and Maldives over the derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment Mariyam Shiuna. InsuranceDekho emphasized on the beauty of Indian islands like Lakshadweep and said it's time to explore our own island treasures.