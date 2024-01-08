 InsuranceDekho joins BoycottMaldives trend, stops issuance of travel insurance to Maldives amid diplomatic rift | Mint
InsuranceDekho joins BoycottMaldives trend, stops issuance of travel insurance to Maldives amid diplomatic rift

 Devesh Kumar

InsuranceDekho emphasized on the beauty of Indian islands like Lakshadweep and said it's time to explore our own island treasures

InsuranceDekho has decided to immediately stop issuance of travel insurance to the MaldivesPremium
InsuranceDekho has decided to immediately stop issuance of travel insurance to the Maldives

Online insurance platform InsuranceDekho has decided to stop issuing travel insurance to the Maldives amid a diplomatic row between India and Maldives over the derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment Mariyam Shiuna. InsuranceDekho emphasized on the beauty of Indian islands like Lakshadweep and said it's time to explore our own island treasures.

“We at InsuranceDekho have decided to immediately stop issuance of travel insurance to the Maldives on our platform. We stand united with our country and align with our nation's interests. It's time to explore our own island treasures, such as the beautiful Lakshadweep, that beckon with unparalleled beauty and charm," Yajur Mahendru, product head at InsuranceDekho said on LinkedIn.

Earlier, online travel platform EaseMyTrip decided to suspend all Maldives flight bookings over the diplomatic rift between India and Maldives. The platform also began a visit Lakshadweep campaign and started #ChaloLakshadweep on X (formerly Twitter).

Lakshadweep vs Maldives

The derogatory remarks by 3 ministers from the Maldives government came as PM Modi recently completed his visit to the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and shared some beautiful pictures appreciating the beauty of the archipelago. The government has recently made certain efforts to boost the tourism potential of our island territories.

PM Modi's recent visit and the subsequent controversy with Maldives increased India's interest in traveling to Lakshadweep as the people started canceling their Maldives trips and the search interest grew for Lakshadweep. Online travel company MakeMyTrip informed on Monday that since the visit of PM Modi to Lakshadweep, the platform witnessed a 3400% increase in searches related to Lakshadweep.

“We have observed a 3400% increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep ever since the Honorable PM’s visit. This interest in Indian beaches has inspired us to launch a 'Beaches of India' campaign on the platform with offers and discounts to encourage Indian travelers to explore the country’s stunning beaches. Keep watching this space!" MakeMyTrip said in a post on X.

 

 

Published: 08 Jan 2024, 07:13 PM IST
