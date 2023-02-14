InsuranceDekho raises $150 mn, largest ever series A funding round by Indian insurtech firm
Founded by Ankit Agrawal and Ish Babbar in 2016, InsuranceDekho has seen significant premium growth since its inception. The insurtech aims to achieve annualized premium run rate of ₹3,500 crores by March 2023.
Leading Indian insurtech player, InsuranceDekho on Tuesday raised a whopping $150 million in a funding round consisting of a mix of equity and debt. This would be the largest ever series A round by an Indian Insurtech company. Goldman Sachs Asset Management and TVS Capital Funds led the equity round.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×