InsuranceDekho valued at $600 million in Series B round
The funding will be used to beef up tech capabilities, enhance marketing efforts finance new initiatives like reinsurance, and pursue inorganic growth plans
MUMBAI : Insurtech startup InsuranceDekho on Tuesday said it has raised $60 million in a Series B funding round led by Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG); insurer BNP Paribas Cardif through its insurtech fund managed by European investment major Eurazeo; Beams Fintech Fund; and Yogesh Mahansaria Family Office.