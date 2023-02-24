Insurtech firm Turtlefin acquires Last Decimal to boost bancassurance vertical

Turtlefin provides end-to-end tech solutions to enable insurance sales and services and digitize via comprehensive technology support for large enterprises like banks, insurers, e-commerce players and other distributors
Insurtech platform Turtlefin has acquired Last Decimal, an insurtech SaaS company, to expand its bancassurance business, said the firm.
Turtlefin provides end-to-end tech solutions to enable insurance sales and services and digitize via comprehensive technology support for large enterprises like banks, insurers, e-commerce players and other distributors. Turtlefin’s SaaS technology solutions are in line to provide exemplary customer experience with access to the latest features, functions and platforms designed specifically for content sharing, learning and development and lead management.
Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, co-Founder of Turtlefin, said, “We have created solutions along various points of the insurance value chain, including advisory, quotes, claims and product creation. This acquisition will further strengthen our bancassurance technology offering by making us the clear leader with 16 top banks in Asia present in our clientele and will unlock exponential growth opportunities for us."
Various banks and insurers in India use Last Decimal’s API-driven platform BancaEdge for offering insurance to their disparate customer segments. Turtlefin is committed to leveraging its insurtech capabilities and ensuring a seamless customer experience, said the firm.
A.S. Narayanan, CEO of Last Decimal, said, “As an insurtech player, Turtlefin and Last Decimal have a shared vision of growth for our customers and insurtech segment. We will generate strong synergies and accelerate innovation through this collaboration, which will enable us to empower the insurtech growth story in India."