Insurtech startup Fulcrum raises $25 million in seed, series A funding

Fulcrum, the leading AI platform for insurance brokerages, on Wednesday, January 28, announced $25 million in combined seed and series A funding.

The company said the funding was led by CRV, with participation from several prominent insurance and tech angel investors, including South Park Commons and Foundation Capital.

The company, in a media release on Wednesday, said that it is helping insurance brokerages “modernise their day-to-day workflows with AI agents that handle coverage and claim analysis, proposal generation, client and carrier sales prep, policy checking, and certificate issuance.”

Fulcrum aims to enhance efficiency in the insurance brokerage segment through artificial intelligence (AI).

So far, critical servicing tasks in the sector have been handled by business process outsourcing (BPO) partners, which often require each policy to undergo multiple handoffs among BPO teams.

This carries the risk of delays, errors, and even compliance risks.

Fulcrum, co-founded by CEO Arjun Mangla and CTO Sambhav Anand, is attempting to address this issue.

According to the company, its AI agents handle everything from “coverage and claim analysis, proposal generation, policy checking, client and carrier sales prep, and certificate issuance — enabling brokerages to deliver faster, more accurate service without adding headcount or relying on costly BPO providers.”

Management commentary “For too long, insurance brokerages have accepted a complex and outdated web of partners, paperwork, and legacy systems. We’re showing that it doesn’t have to be this way. Fulcrum is re-architecting the brokerage back office with AI that’s fast, precise, and deeply integrated into how teams actually work," said Arjun Mangla, Co-founder and CEO of Fulcrum.

Fulcrum claimed its customer base already includes nearly half of the top 50 U.S. insurance brokerages, reflecting rapid adoption among large, data-heavy firms that previously depended on offshore BPOs for policy checking and quality assurance.

“The amount of variation, minutiae, and data that brokerages deal with is enormous. Even the best heuristic software couldn’t manage this level of complexity at scale. With recent developments in AI, that’s finally changed. We’re able to rethink how the manual, repetitive parts of the job get done so brokers can focus on the high-value work they actually enjoy," said Sambhav Anand, Co-founder and CTO of Fulcrum.

