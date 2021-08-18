‘Integrate security into enterprise network architecture’

“Logistics is one sector, which is involved 27x7 even through the pandemic to ensure that deliveries reach you on time. Technology is the backbone of this situation, from collaboration platforms to cloud platforms that are available round-the-clock with no given amount of downtime. As a strategy, I feel we have been open to accepting new standards and situations where we can collaborate and work, offer solutions not only to our employees but also our customers," said Meheriar Patel, group chief information officer (CIO), digital solutions, Jeena and Co. Pvt. Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}