Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) buys Biocon shares worth 185 cr

Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) buys Biocon shares worth ₹185 cr1 min read . 10:32 PM IST
It purchased 80,61,599 shares at an average price of ₹229.26 each share
It purchased 80,61,599 shares at an average price of ₹229.26 each share
Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte on Tuesday bought shares of biopharmaceutical company Biocon for ₹185 crore through an open market transaction.
Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte on Tuesday bought shares of biopharmaceutical company Biocon for ₹185 crore through an open market transaction.
According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte purchased 80,61,599 shares at an average price of ₹229.26 each share. The aggregate deal value is ₹184.82 crore.
According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte purchased 80,61,599 shares at an average price of ₹229.26 each share. The aggregate deal value is ₹184.82 crore.
Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF) announced an investment of a RS 1,070 crore in Indian biopharmaceutical major, Biocon.
Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF) announced an investment of a RS 1,070 crore in Indian biopharmaceutical major, Biocon.
The Bangalore-based pharma company plans to utilise the proceeds for financing its subsidiary Biocon Biologics' acquisition of the biosimilars business of its partner Viatris to create a global vertically integrated biosimilars player.
The Bangalore-based pharma company plans to utilise the proceeds for financing its subsidiary Biocon Biologics' acquisition of the biosimilars business of its partner Viatris to create a global vertically integrated biosimilars player.
Biocon reported a net loss of ₹42 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. This is against a profit of ₹187 crore in the year ago period, due to an exceptional item of ₹271 crore owing to Viatris deal-related expenses.
Biocon reported a net loss of ₹42 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. This is against a profit of ₹187 crore in the year ago period, due to an exceptional item of ₹271 crore owing to Viatris deal-related expenses.
Biocon's revenue from operations climbed 35% to ₹2,941 crore in Q3FY23, compared with ₹2,174 crore a year ago same quarter.
Biocon's revenue from operations climbed 35% to ₹2,941 crore in Q3FY23, compared with ₹2,174 crore a year ago same quarter.
On February 14, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics in Q3 financial report said, "Q3 FY23 has been an eventful quarter which saw the completion of the global acquisition of our partnered Biosimilars business from Viatris on Nov 29, 2022. We are now implementing country-wise integration of the business to maximize the value of the combined entity to propel growth. Biosimilars as a business segment offers differentiated growth to Biocon Biologics based on vertical integration and a unique portfolio of Insulins and antibody-based immunotherapeutics. This quarter captures a fraction of the acquired business, but from Q4FY23 onwards, the financials will recognise the entire Biosimilars business."
On February 14, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics in Q3 financial report said, "Q3 FY23 has been an eventful quarter which saw the completion of the global acquisition of our partnered Biosimilars business from Viatris on Nov 29, 2022. We are now implementing country-wise integration of the business to maximize the value of the combined entity to propel growth. Biosimilars as a business segment offers differentiated growth to Biocon Biologics based on vertical integration and a unique portfolio of Insulins and antibody-based immunotherapeutics. This quarter captures a fraction of the acquired business, but from Q4FY23 onwards, the financials will recognise the entire Biosimilars business."
On Tuesday, shares of Biocon closed 0.30% lower at ₹229 apiece on NSE.
On Tuesday, shares of Biocon closed 0.30% lower at ₹229 apiece on NSE.