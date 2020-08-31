Integrated Core Strategies buys 1,953 crore worth shares of Bharti Airtel

Mumbai: Singapore-based investment company Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte. Ltd has bought 38 million shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd for ₹1,953 crore, through an open market transaction, data from stock exchanges shows.

Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte bought 3,80,10,584 shares of Bharti Airtel at an average price of ₹513.79 per share, which was valued at ₹1952.95 crore as per bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange.

Information about sellers of the stock was not disclosed.

From the beginning of the year, Bharti Airtel gained 12.57% against a fall of 6.42% in the benchmark index, Nifty.

On Monday, shares of Bharti Airtel lost 1.98% to close at ₹513.10 on NSE, while the benchmark index Nifty lost 2.23% to close at 11,387.50 points.

