Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Integrated Core Strategies buys 1,953 crore worth shares of Bharti Airtel
Photo: Mint

Integrated Core Strategies buys 1,953 crore worth shares of Bharti Airtel

1 min read . 08:28 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • Integrated Core Strategies bought 3,80,10,584 shares of Bharti Airtel at an average price of 513.79 per share
  • On Monday, shares of Bharti Airtel lost 1.98% to close at 513.10 on NSE

Mumbai: Singapore-based investment company Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte. Ltd has bought 38 million shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd for 1,953 crore, through an open market transaction, data from stock exchanges shows.

Mumbai: Singapore-based investment company Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte. Ltd has bought 38 million shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd for 1,953 crore, through an open market transaction, data from stock exchanges shows.

Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte bought 3,80,10,584 shares of Bharti Airtel at an average price of 513.79 per share, which was valued at 1952.95 crore as per bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange.

Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte bought 3,80,10,584 shares of Bharti Airtel at an average price of 513.79 per share, which was valued at 1952.95 crore as per bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Information about sellers of the stock was not disclosed.

From the beginning of the year, Bharti Airtel gained 12.57% against a fall of 6.42% in the benchmark index, Nifty.

On Monday, shares of Bharti Airtel lost 1.98% to close at 513.10 on NSE, while the benchmark index Nifty lost 2.23% to close at 11,387.50 points.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated