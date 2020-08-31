Integrated Core Strategies buys 1,953 crore worth shares of Bharti Airtel

Mumbai: Singapore-based investment company Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte. Ltd has bought 38 million shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd for ₹1,953 crore, through an open market transaction, data from stock exchanges shows.
Mumbai: Singapore-based investment company Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte. Ltd has bought 38 million shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd for ₹1,953 crore, through an open market transaction, data from stock exchanges shows.
Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte bought 3,80,10,584 shares of Bharti Airtel at an average price of ₹513.79 per share, which was valued at ₹1952.95 crore as per bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange.
Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte bought 3,80,10,584 shares of Bharti Airtel at an average price of ₹513.79 per share, which was valued at ₹1952.95 crore as per bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Information about sellers of the stock was not disclosed.
From the beginning of the year, Bharti Airtel gained 12.57% against a fall of 6.42% in the benchmark index, Nifty.
On Monday, shares of Bharti Airtel lost 1.98% to close at ₹513.10 on NSE, while the benchmark index Nifty lost 2.23% to close at 11,387.50 points.