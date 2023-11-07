Intel bets on digital transformation, local manufacturing for India growth
These initiatives are also driving momentum for domestic technology spending, says India MD Santhosh Viswanathan
US-headquartered Intel, one of the world’s largest chipmakers for consumer and enterprise markets, is betting on the digital transformation and Make in India initiatives to accelerate growth in India for the long term. In an interview, managing director of Intel India Santhosh Viswanathan said these initiatives are also driving momentum for domestic technology spending.