Intel CEO calls chip maker ‘willing buyer’ as industry consolidates

Mr. Gelsinger said in the interview that the chip-manufacturing industry has been going through a prolonged reshaping. “Ten to 15 years ago, there were a good dozen companies that were making leading-edge technology, and today that’s down to three because it’s extremely capital-intensive and R&D-intensive, and those effects are continuing," he said. A modern, top-of-the-line chip factory, he said, costs more than $10 billion today.

