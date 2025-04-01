The clock is ticking loudly for Intel’s new boss

Tan became Intel’s new chief executive on March 18 and has already started laying out some of his vision for the storied-but-troubled chip giant. In a letter to shareholders filed with the company’s annual report Thursday, Tan spoke of the need to “up our game" to make Intel’s products more competitive in the crucial market for artificial-intelligence systems. He also said he was “equally focused" on building up the foundry business—where Intel manufactures chips designed by other companies.