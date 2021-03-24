Intel CEO presses turnaround effort with $20 billion investment plan

The U.S. now accounts for about 12% of global semiconductor-manufacturing capacity, down from 37% in 1990 as other countries have subsidized growth of their chip makers, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association, a trade group. “Every industry needs more semi capabilities," Mr. Gelsinger said. Demand for chips has been strong as almost all parts of the global economy become more digital, he said, with the trend only accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

