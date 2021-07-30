Intel CEO says chip shortage could stretch into 2023

Since rejoining Intel in February, Mr. Gelsinger has moved aggressively to revive the chip giant after it made a series of missteps. He has committed to establishing a contract chip-making operation, announced major factory expansions and lured back talent to restore the Silicon Valley icon’s technology prowess. The company also is in talks to potentially buy GlobalFoundries for around $30 billion, The Wall Street Journal has reported, in what would be its biggest-ever acquisition and a signal of how serious Mr. Gelsinger is in making Intel a merchant chip producer.

