Home >Companies >News >Intel CEO sees prolonged chip-supply constraints

Intel CEO sees prolonged chip-supply constraints

Intel on Thursday said first-quarter sales fell 1% to $19.7 billion, beating Wall Street estimates. Net income, weighed down by costs of a legal settlement, was $3.4 billion.
4 min read . 02:12 PM IST Paul Ziobro,The Wall Street Journal

The CEO, on the job since February, also pledged to make some production capacity available swiftly to help alleviate the chip shortage

‘This is a pivotal year for Intel,’ CEO says after first-quarter earnings retreat

Intel Corp.’s new chief executive said a global chip-supply shortage could stretch two more years as the U.S. semiconductor giant posted weaker quarterly earnings.

