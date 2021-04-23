Intel CEO sees prolonged chip-supply constraints

Premium Intel on Thursday said first-quarter sales fell 1% to $19.7 billion, beating Wall Street estimates. Net income, weighed down by costs of a legal settlement, was $3.4 billion.

Paul Ziobro,The Wall Street Journal

The CEO, on the job since February, also pledged to make some production capacity available swiftly to help alleviate the chip shortage