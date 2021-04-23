Intel CEO sees prolonged chip-supply constraints

Intel CEO sees prolonged chip-supply constraints4 min read . 02:12 PM IST
The CEO, on the job since February, also pledged to make some production capacity available swiftly to help alleviate the chip shortage
‘This is a pivotal year for Intel,’ CEO says after first-quarter earnings retreat
Intel Corp.’s new chief executive said a global chip-supply shortage could stretch two more years as the U.S. semiconductor giant posted weaker quarterly earnings.
