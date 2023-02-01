Intel Corp slashes pay across company, including CEO
- Intel's Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger is taking a 25% cut to his base salary
US-based chipmaker giant Intel Corp has slashed salaries of management, and senior staff, including the CEO to preserve cash for investment. The company is struggling with a rapid drop in revenue and earnings, therefore is cutting management pay across the platform.
