Intel layoffs: Chipmaker cuts 15% of its workforce, scraps multibillion-dollar chip expansion plans

Intel announced on Thursday that it had mostly completed cutting 15% of its workforce, a move announced last quarter. Notably, the layoffs were among the first decisions made by new Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan after he took over in March.

In a press release about the Intel earnings call, Tan said, “It’s going to take time, but we see clear opportunities to enhance our competitive position, improve our profitability and create long-term shareholder value.”

A report by The Verge, citing the chipmaker, noted that it has “completed the majority of the planned headcount actions it announced last quarter to reduce its core workforce by approximately 15 percent.”

Intel had employed 109,800 people at the end of 2024, with 99,500 of them classified as ‘core employees’. However, the chipmaker says it wants to end the year with around 75,000 core employees.

Intel Chief Financial Officer Dave Zinser, speaking in an interview, stated that the company expects further reductions in headcount due to attrition and the splitting of business units.

Intel on scrapping projects in Europe As part of its cost-cutting measures, Intel says it will withdraw from planned projects in Germany and Poland while also ending its assembly and testing operations in Costa Rica. Meanwhile, Intel announced it would delay the completion date for its $28 billion chip manufacturing plant in Ohio to “ensure that spending is aligned with demand.”

The project, which was expected to be completed by the end of 2025, will now likely not be finished until the end of 2030.

Speaking during the company’s earnings call, CEO Tan stated that Intel had previously invested in new factories without securing sufficient demand, leaving the factories “needlessly fragmented.”

“I do not subscribe to the belief that if you build it, they will come. Under my leadership, we will build what customers need, when they need it, and earn their trust,” Tan said.